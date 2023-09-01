Massive Money Find During Anti-Gang Operation in Kingston 20

An Anti-Gang operation carried out at a premises along Riverside Drive in New Heaven, Kingston 20, on Thursday, August 31, led to the seizure of a large sum of cash, and other items used in illegal monetary transactions.

Two females whose identities are being withheld, were taken into custody in connection with the seizure, and detained on Reasonable Suspicion of Involvements in Illegal Activities, Possession of Criminal Property and Money Laundering.

Reports are that members of the Anti-Gang Task Force carried out an operation at a premises in the area, where the two female were seen.

During a search of a dresser drawers, the lawmen discovered a large sum of cash and coins.

Also they seized Receipt Books, Money Counting Machine and other items

