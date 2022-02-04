Massive Firearm and Ammunition Seizure, in Trelawny

A Trelawny man who allegedly pointed an illegal firearm at the police, was shot and killed, during an operation at a house in Florence Hall, Trelawny, on Thursday, February 3, where several other illegal firearms and ammunition were found.

The accused man has been identified as 37-year-old Kevin Carpenter, of Falmouth in Trelawny.

Reports are that about 11:00am, the police conducted an operation at house occupied by Carpenter and a female in Florence Hall, Trelawny.

It is further reported that on entering the hose, Carpenter pointed a firearm at the police team and was fatally shot.

A Further search of the house led to the seizure of thirteen illegal firearms, and more than 150 assorted rounds of ammunition.

The weapons consist of 10 high powered rifles, 2 sub machine guns, a pistol and various magazines.

The female has since been taken into custody.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Chikie Grainz - Dreams Like Me (Official Video)

Di Energy by Minx (Audio Visual Dancehall 2022)

About Us

McKoysNews.com brings you Jamaican news from the ground up. Our network of seasoned and committed journalists relentlessly chases and reports the news from across Jamaica and the world. Learn More…

Facebook Twitter Youtube

Quick Links

McKoysNews.com

Copyright © 2021 McKoysNews | All Rights Reserved.

All material and other digital content on McKoysNews.com may not be reproduced, published, broadcasted, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from MckoysNews.com