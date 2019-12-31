Massive crash on Winston Jones Highway, Manchester

Massive Accident on Winston Jones Highway, Manchester
About two motor cars, a small truck, a Mitsubishi pick-up van, and an oil tanker were apart of the crash along a section of the Winston Jones Highway in Manchester this evening. The accident caused a pile-up of traffic. It had been raining. Emergency responders were not on the scene as yet more information will be given soon

