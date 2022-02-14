Mass Arrest in Trelawny Raid

An illegal firearm was seized, and 17 persons were taken into custody, following an. the operation was carried out in Bounty Hall, Trelawny, on Friday, February 11.
Reports by the police are that about 4:30sm, the Trelawny police carried out an operation in the Bounty Hall area, where several premises were searched.
The illegal firearm was discovered beneath zinc at the rear of a family tenement yard.
Further search led to the seizure of several cell phones, tablets and the arrest of persons, inclusive of six females. They were arrested as suspects to be involved in gang activities in the area.

