Mask campaign pushed on MoBay streets

The message for people to wear masks and help fight COVID-19 was taken to the heart of Montego Bay, this week.

Minister of Health and Wellness Dr Christopher Tufton was at the head of a team from the Ministry walking the talk in the western city. This on the same day, Thursday, that health officials pointed to statistics that show a ringing number of cases of the respiratory ailment coming from several mother and western parishes.

The campaign is ‘Mask Up Before You Talk Up’ is focused on getting members of the public to wear masks during the festive season, as a way of taking responsibility and helping to curtail the spread of the virus.

Speaking at the launch of the public education initiative in Sam Sharpe Square on Thursday, November 27, Dr. Tufton, said that mask-wearing will be critical during the holiday period as there is expected to be an increase in movement with persons shopping and visitors coming into the island.

He encouraged Jamaicans to take personal responsibility by wearing a mask and not to engage in face-to-face dialogue with persons not wearing the item.

“Basically, what we are saying to all of Jamaica is, before you allow anyone to talk to you during the season or before you talk to anybody… put on your mask or demand that the person put on their mask.

“It doesn’t matter whether they are relatives, a close friend… because the truth is, this is one sure way to prevent the spread of the coronavirus,” Dr. Tufton said.

According to JIS report, he said that a health team will be on the streets to “remind persons that they must put on their mask”.

Following the launch, Dr. Tufton and a team of health workers from St. James Health Services toured a section of downtown Montego Bay, where they handed out face masks, hand sanitisers and COVID-19-related information to the public.

The Mask Up Before You Talk Up initiative was launched in Spanish Town, St. Catherine, on November 21.

Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr Christopher Tufton (right), leads a team of healthcare workers attached to the St. James Public Health Services through the streets of Montego Bay on Thursday, November 26, following the launch of the Ministry’s ‘Mask Up before You Talk Up’ public education campaign at Sam Sharpe Square.

JIS Photo