Recording artiste Masicka is steadily working his way into the international market.

This, after the visuals for his latest effort, ‘I Wish’, premiered on BET JAMS.

Masicka recently signed a partnership with Dragon Stout, making him the newest brand ambassador for the drink company.

The Portmore native is known for songs including; Infrared with Vybz Kartel, Leader with Dexta Daps, Top Form, Stay Strong, and They Don’t Know.