Masicka’s 438 Album Holds Firm on the iTunes Reggae Albums Chart

Masicka’s debut album, 438, remains in pole position on the iTunes Reggae Albums Chart following its release today (Dec. 3).

The entertainer has been teasing the release of the project since last month with songs such as ‘Update and Love Story, with the latter making the cut.

The 16 track project feature collaborations from Jamaican entertainers Dexta Daps, Popcaann, Sean Paul and British rapper Stefflon Don.

Social media users has expressed their appreciation for the album, with some dubbing it the best dancehall album for 2020.

Meantime, Devin Di Dakta debuts at number 2 with ‘Freshman’, a 7-track EP which he says is his first in a series upcoming EP leading up to the release of his debut album.

Legend: The Best of Bob Marley and the Wailers rounded out the top three.