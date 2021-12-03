Masicka’s 438 Album Holds Firm on the iTunes Reggae Albums Chart

Masicka’s debut album, 438, remains in pole position on the iTunes Reggae Albums Chart following its release today (Dec. 3).

The entertainer has been teasing the release of the project since last month with songs such as ‘Update and Love Story, with the latter making the cut.

The 16 track project feature collaborations from Jamaican entertainers Dexta Daps, Popcaann, Sean Paul and British rapper Stefflon Don.

Social media users has expressed their appreciation for the album, with some dubbing it the best dancehall album for 2020.

Meantime, Devin Di Dakta debuts at number 2 with ‘Freshman’, a 7-track EP which he says is his first in a series upcoming EP leading up to the release of his debut album.

Legend: The Best of Bob Marley and the Wailers rounded out the top three.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

T Rizzy D Covenant Ft. Troxie Q - Treat her like a Queen (Official Music Video)

About Us

McKoysNews.com brings you Jamaican news from the ground up. Our network of seasoned and committed journalists relentlessly chases and reports the news from across Jamaica and the world. Learn More…

Facebook Twitter Youtube

Quick Links

McKoysNews.com

Copyright © 2021 McKoysNews | All Rights Reserved.

All material and other digital content on McKoysNews.com may not be reproduced, published, broadcasted, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from MckoysNews.com