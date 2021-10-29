Masicka shows his Romantic Side In Love Story Video

As he begins to amp up the promotion behind his highly anticipated debut album, Dancehall Artiste Masicka dropped “Love Story”, his first single from the forthcoming LP, 438, set to drop December 3.

“Love Story” is the fifth track on the album, he indicated via his Instagram. It follows “Update”, another banger  which he shared with fans over a week ago and has so far amassed over a million views on Youtube.

Check out “Lover Story” Visuals BELOW.

