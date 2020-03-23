Masicka Serves ‘Di Gyal Dem’ From The ‘Ice Cream Truck’ In New Video: Watch

Dancehall artiste Masicka is definitely continuing to work on building a movement. In an interview with The Fader in 2017, the dancehall sensation, whose real name is Javaun Fearon shares, “Most artists get a song, and the song is bigger than them… I realized that in dancehall, it’s better to build a movement, and not just a song.”

Guided by this principle, the “One Syde” boss last Thursday dropped visuals for his banger Ice Cream Truck which was released earlier this month. In the video, it’s not all about ‘the business’, it’s about the movement within in the business. – It’s about serving the girls the most requested product from the ice-cream truck, ‘the cream with the nuts’.

Masicka’s new video offers up a serving to ‘di gyal dem’, much to the embarrassment of the under-performing ‘owna man. As if teaching another lyrical masterclass, the Humungous singer wastes no time in presenting the ladies with what they all want; – right sex, money and status, causing girls to react much like ‘pickney’ in excitement when they see the ice-cream truck coming with their most loved snack.

Asserting that he knows ‘whe she love,’ he serves her ice cream as the first ‘order’ of business immediately after landing. Describing himself as the flavor she craves, he compliments her beauty and explains the creamy gifts that awaits. Having the completed preliminaries, Masicka gets into the meat of the matter of how he serves her better than any other; then complimenting her for what he calls a heavenly experience.

The ‘kid’ also takes his witty address to his devotees from Portmore, suggesting that they should know/ recognize him when they see the Porsche evading traffic and approaching. On a mission he pays his enemies a visit, catching them off guard getting the job done in clinical fashion.

Loaded with much cash in pocket he prepositions another female delivering perennial current from the socket. Here his abilities are celebrated in female discussion about his un-exaggerated expert prowess.

The Image deejay wraps up his self-lauding presentation in conversation with a female (already spoken for) who explains her spouses’ displeasure of her being served by the ice-cream truck’. Here, in lyrical creativity he skillfully presents blow-by-blow coverage of their passionately flavored moments, and ends with her blowing out the candle off (what must have been) an ice-cream cake.

Masicka in ‘Ice Cream Truck’

The lyrical literary presented in the Ice Cream Truck is akin to his previous works; where he presents himself as a gun toting, cocks-man awash with cash and uncommon luxury, no wonder “Gyal a scream when di ice-cream truck a cum.’

No doubt this single will further grow and diversify the Masicka’s Dancehall Movement; as the Ice Cream Truck move is expected to garner a rapturous response in the Dancehall whenever the ice cream truck music is rendition in the coming months.

Watch the new video for Ice Cream Truck below.

Source: Dancehallmag