Masicka Making Moves, He Needs ‘Just A Minute’ To Recoup: Watch New Music Video

Masicka is on fire in his new single, Just A Minute. The music video dropped today on YouTube under 1Syde Records with production credits to Dun Well and RD Studios.

The deejay has a lot going on. In the track he’s called up by his ladies, Keisha and Gabby asking why they’ve not seen him ‘in a minute,’ but he explains, “Mi fly out go make di cash ‘for a minute’.” Masicka makes a few stops here and there upon his return; he checks the crocodile in Portmore then moves on to linking his ladies.

Between juggling his many missions, buying houses, counting all his cash, getting frass, and being summoned by even more girls, Erica and Shelly, Masicka says, “No bodda tell mi bout the sky, mi nu have no limit.”

The deejay livens up Sabina Park with an energetic marching band and some pretty athletic dancers for an eye-engrossing music video. With no need to formalize their musical, the band cut from the routine to break-out dancing among themselves and eventually with the naughty dancers.

Masicka drops his verses in effortless swag, switching through scenes to show off his many looks while lyrically playing on the punch line, ‘Just A Minute’ to dispatch his new track. Check out the official music video below-

After just 3 hours of its release, the single has racked up more than 90k streams and counting. The Genasyde fans are out in full backing: “Masicka never fall off or drop off man just consistent hits after hits…videos always on top” said one fan.

Others chimed in, “Masicka a sickest ting since Kartel Don’t believe me, Whul on. just a minute,” and “Did have to stop the song for a minute and pull it up chune hard,” plus, “Masicka Never disappoint We about to take over The trending in just a minute.”

Watch Just A Minute here.

Source: Dancehallmag