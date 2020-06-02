Masicka Is The New Dragon Stout Jamaica Ambassdor

Dancehall artiste Masicka is set to light Instagram Live ablaze this Wednesday when he jumps on for popular stout, Dragon Stout, Jamaica.

The Jamaican version of the milk stout is celebrating 100 years of operation this year according to their Facebook account.

It seems Masicka is a big hit with their fans as they previously posted about Fyah Wenzdez and asked fans to vote on which celebrity artiste they want to see represent the brand. On May 29 they posted: “Which big artiste you think will rep fi Dragon? Vote NOW in our Stories for a chance to win a Dragon 6-pack! Must be 18 years and older. Drink Responsibly. #socializeresponsibly.”

Yesterday May 30, Masicka took to his Instagram to announce that he intends to bring the fire for Dragon Stout this Wednesday.

He posted: “@DragonStoutJa haffi sign me cause me never stop spit fyah! #Dragon100.”

It seems that arrangement has already been confirmed because in the Instagram post he announces himself as the brand’s ambassador with a short video clip of himself singing a modified version of his song Image, in which he chants: “Dragon and Masicka we running off the village.”

Image is one of his best performing tracks with over two million views on YouTube since its debut last December.

In a post later on the same day, Masicka confirmed his appearance once again with a flyer showing some more details about the show.

A fan under that post who identified herself as masicka_wife said: “Patience a do alla this enu ” alt=”” aria-hidden=”true” /> 1syde till the landslide,” and another fan said: “ALWAYS ON THE GO CAUSE WE NEVER LIKE STALL,” as the congratulations and support continue to come in for the enterprising artiste.

Masicka has also been making headlines recently after he called out Demarco and reignited a feud from six years ago.

Source: Dancehallmag