Masicka Enters Billboard with 438 Album

Masicka’s debut album 438 has debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard Reggae Albums Chart.

This, following its release on December 3. MRC Data indicates that first week pure albums sales amounted to 733. The 16-track album includes collaborations with international star Sean Paul, Popcaan, Stefflon Don, and Dexta Daps.

Bob Marley & The Wailers’ Legend: Best Of Bob Marley & The Wailers is at No. 1.

Billboard ranks the most popular Reggae albums in the US, based on consumption metrics, measured in equivalent album units.

