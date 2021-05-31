Marvin shot and killed on William Street in Montego Bay

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

A man was shot and killed by a lone gunman along Williams Street on Friday night May 28.

The dead man is identified as 36-years-old Marvin Clayton. According to reports, Marvin and his female companion were heading home along William Street, when they were attacked by a lone gunman who fired several shots at the couple. They ran in different directions, and when the female came back to the scene she saw Marvin in a pool of blood.

The police were alerted and on their arrival, Marvin was transported to the Cornwall Regional Hospital where he was pronounced dead. The female was unhurt. Six spent shells were recovered from the scene.

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

The ultimate diary of confessions.: Volume 1 Book

Related Posts

Recent Posts

The ultimate diary of confessions.: Volume 1 Book

Life Pak Wellness Centre - Prostate Problems

Life Pak Wellness Centre

Life Pak Wellness Centre is a multipurpose clinic facility . We offer a variety of medical services. We have two types of doctors at our clinic....