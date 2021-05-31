Marvin shot and killed on William Street in Montego Bay

A man was shot and killed by a lone gunman along Williams Street on Friday night May 28.

The dead man is identified as 36-years-old Marvin Clayton. According to reports, Marvin and his female companion were heading home along William Street, when they were attacked by a lone gunman who fired several shots at the couple. They ran in different directions, and when the female came back to the scene she saw Marvin in a pool of blood.

The police were alerted and on their arrival, Marvin was transported to the Cornwall Regional Hospital where he was pronounced dead. The female was unhurt. Six spent shells were recovered from the scene.