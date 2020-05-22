Marvin Lyn Missing, from St Catherine

Forty-two-year-old Marvin Lyn otherwise called ‘Mackerel’ of Old Harbour Glades, St. Catherine has been missing since Thursday, December 12, 2019.

He is of brown complexion, slim build and is about 177 centimetres (5 feet 10 inches) tall.

Reports from the Old Harbour Police are that Lyn was seen leaving home about 5:00 a.m., his mode of dress is unknown. All efforts to locate him have proven futile.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Marvin Lyn is being asked to contact the Old Harbour Police at 876- 983-2255, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.

