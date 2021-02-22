Marquez McKoy Missing, from St Mary

17-year-old Marquez McKoy of Lyndale Heights, Highgate in St. Mary who has been missing since Thursday, February 18.

He is of brown complexion, slim build and about 173 centimetres (5 feet 8 inches) tall.

Reports from the Highgate Police are that about 6:30 p.m., Marquez was last seen at home. His mode of dress is unknown. He has not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Marquez McKoy is being asked to contact the Highgate Police at 876-994-2233, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest Police Station.

