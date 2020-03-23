Marlon Shot Dead in Canterbury

Latest Jamaica News, St James (McKoy’s News): Marlon Shot Dead – The St James Police are carrying out investigations surrounding the shooting death of a popular vendor, in Canterbury community on Friday night, March 20.

The deceased has been identified as 32-year-old Calray Simpson, otherwise called “Chad or Marlon” vendor, also from Canterbury.

Reports by the Barnett Street police are that about 9:20 p.m., Simpson was in the community when he was ambushed, and shot multiple times by gunmen.

The police were summoned and upon arrival, Simpson was discovered lying in his community in a pool of blood, with multiple gunshot wounds.

He was transported to hospital where he was pronounced dead.