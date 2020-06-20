Marlene Malahoo Forte Vows to Take Action after Visit to Market

(Alan Lewin -News Reporter): Member of Parliament for West Central St James, Marlene Malahoo Forte toured the Charles Gordon Market in Montego Bay, on Friday Morning. The tour was to hear the views and identify some of the problems affecting the vendors who ply their trade in the market.

The first time MP who is also Attorney general lamented the bad conditions of the market and says she will approach Local Government Minister, Desmond McKenzie and Montego Bay Mayor Homer Davis about solutions.

The most common complaint of the vendors was what they saw as the favouritism by administrative staff, and the inability to gain access to the market in the evening. They said sometimes they travel from far and get to the market late, only to find it locked.

“We have to be here outside the market, as they lock us out overnight, and we have to stay outside with her goods. We are left up to robbers,” said one vendor who travels from St Elizabeth every week.

“Something has to be done urgently, I will be advocating for a new market, I will speak to Desmond McKenzie [Minister of Local Government]” said Mrs Forte.

Dwight Crawford who is the Councillor in the division where the market is located said he will try to lobby for better operation of the market so that all can be comfortable.