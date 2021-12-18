Market hours extended up to January 13

Market hours extended up to January 13
Market hours extended up to January 13

Members of the public are being reminded that markets will be open from 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m., Mondays to Saturdays until January 13.

Amendments have been made to the Disaster Risk Management Act (DRMA) to facilitate the extended opening hours, which took effect on December 10.

Markets will be closed on Sundays and public holidays.

Speaking in the House of Representatives on December 14, Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, Hon. Desmond McKenzie, said that markets will be allowed to open until midnight on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve.

He reminded members of the public that the ban on parties and related gatherings, such as round-robins, and gate parties are still in effect.

He said that no permits will be issued for any such events by the municipal corporations or the police.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

T Rizzy D Covenant Ft. Troxie Q - Treat her like a Queen (Official Music Video)

About Us

McKoysNews.com brings you Jamaican news from the ground up. Our network of seasoned and committed journalists relentlessly chases and reports the news from across Jamaica and the world. Learn More…

Facebook Twitter Youtube

Quick Links

McKoysNews.com

Copyright © 2021 McKoysNews | All Rights Reserved.

All material and other digital content on McKoysNews.com may not be reproduced, published, broadcasted, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from MckoysNews.com