Market hours extended up to January 13

Members of the public are being reminded that markets will be open from 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m., Mondays to Saturdays until January 13.

Amendments have been made to the Disaster Risk Management Act (DRMA) to facilitate the extended opening hours, which took effect on December 10.

Markets will be closed on Sundays and public holidays.

Speaking in the House of Representatives on December 14, Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, Hon. Desmond McKenzie, said that markets will be allowed to open until midnight on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve.

He reminded members of the public that the ban on parties and related gatherings, such as round-robins, and gate parties are still in effect.

He said that no permits will be issued for any such events by the municipal corporations or the police.