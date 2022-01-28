Marion Hall Promises to Collab with Shenseea to “Redirect Her Path”

Following her recent 3-hour Facebook sermon, Minister Marion Hall says a lot of naysayers have been coming at her but she has a shocker for them.

According to the former dancehall queen turn Christian, she is currently in dialog with Shenseea regarding a collaboration.

Minister Hall says she loves her (Shenseea) because she seems so innocent and pure. The intent of the proposed collab is to steer the rising dancehall star on to the path of righteousness.

‘I believe that me doing a song with her will redirect her…..This young girl she’s talented, but I don’t think she has the right writer yet…and we gonna do a video’.

The Minister also intimated that the song would not be a gospel record but the message would be uplifting nonetheless.

Meantime, she also encouraged other female artistes to use their platforms positively, rather than to promote lewd and explicit content.

“you’re talented…use your platform to speak about the injustices taking place across the island.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CZQhsvCjeG5WIhuP-09v1S0vRCs9FjWmjucKpU0/