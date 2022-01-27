Marion Hall lashes Spice, Shenseea, Jada Kingdom, and Ishawna over lewd lyrics

Spice, Shenseea, Jada Kingdom, and Ishawna have all been reprimanded by Minister Marion Hall, to tone down the vulgar components in their music, claiming that they are all in a desperate race to hell.

A three-hour Facebook sermon given by the former Queen of the Dancehall, who admitted to establishing the “slackness” in Dancehall, urged the quartet to turn to God and avoid pursuing vanity at the expense of “losing their souls.”

Even while Hall acknowledged Jada Kingdom and Ishawna, her presentation focused predominately on Shenseea and Spice, who she urged to follow the Lord.

During the live broadcast Minister Hall said, “I am sharing this Live today because I want Spice to see it; I want Ishawna to see it; I want – what’s the other name? Jada Kingdom. I want you all to see this because you are all selling yourselves short and you are going to hell if you don’t turn around. I am telling you that because I was you. And it’s disgusting, and you need to stop,”

As for you, Spice and Ishawna, she added: “I am not afraid of you, Spice; I am not afraid a you Ishawna… She went on to say; I believe even you, Shenseea, when I look at you, you’re so beautiful. I made some bad mistakes then, you know.”

“Is like a race to hell. Yah. Is like you racing each other to get to hell,” a very passionate Hall exclaimed.