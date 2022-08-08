Mario Palmer: St. Andrew South Police Name Person of Interest

The St. Andrew South Police are naming Mario Palmer of Psalms Avenue, Kingston 11 as a Person of Interest.

Detectives believe Palmer can assist them with their investigations into recent crimes in the parish, including an incident of murder. He is being urged to turn himself in to the Hunts Bay Police by 5:00 p.m. on Monday, August 8.

Anyone with information that can assist the Police to locate Palmer is asked to contact the Hunts Bay Police at 876-923-7111, the police 119 number or the nearest police station.