Mario Antonio Palacios Deported to Columbia

Mario Antonio Palacios, the Colombian wanted in Haiti on suspicion of being involved in the assassination of President Jovenel Mose on July 7, 2021, was deported to his home country on Monday, following a Supreme Court ruling last Friday that foiled the Jamaican government’s plans to send him to the United States.

Sources say that Palacios departed the island on a mid-morning flight with no indication of whether it was chartered or commercial.

The Supreme Court ruled last Friday that authorities here should carry out a deportation order issued by National Security Minister Dr Horace Chang.

Palacios was apprehended in Jamaica on October 11 and convicted of entering the country illegally. He was sentenced to a $8,000 fine or five days in jail and ordered deported.

However, prior to the deportation order being carried out, local officials learned that Palacios was allegedly involved in the murder of Moise, who was allegedly beaten and shot multiple times inside his private property by 28 mercenaries, 26 of whom were Colombian.

Since then, Jamaica, Colombia, and Haiti have been at odds over who should have custody of the alleged mercenary.

With no extradition treaty in place between Jamaica and either Colombia or Haiti, Colombia said that Palacios should be sent back to his home country. The Haitians, on the other hand, said that he should be sent to Port-au-Prince, where an international wanted bulletin had been issued for him.

Government sources have indicated that the United States was the most likely destination for Palacios, who was being held at a maximum security facility locally.

According to the source, extraditing Palacios to the US would be less problematic than choosing between Haiti and Colombia.

Palacios is reportedly wanted in the US on gun charges.