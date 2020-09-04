Mariana Velletto Making Moves in the Music Industry

Multi-Cultural and multitalented singer and songwriter Mariana Velletto is making moves in the music industry. The Italian Jamaican beauty was born in New York and now resides in Los Angeles. She sees the soulful R&B sound as a definite trademark and signature for her artiste experience. Born and raised in Upstate New York in a small city called Utica. Mariana has been singing since she was 5 years old and developed a genuine love for the craft; she started being more open about her interest in music and writing during her later years at Thomas R. Proctor High School. At the age of 18, she made the leap of faith and moved to Los Angeles to start focusing on her craft. With a great vocal ability, potent writing talent, an awesome image, and great family support

Marina isn’t looking back. She believes her writing is definitely inspired by emotion and this is exactly what she wants people to feel when listening to her songs.

“I would say that I am very connected and in tune with real situations or emotions that people may go through, which is what allows me to be versatile with my music while still staying in an R&B lane. I believe my lyrics set me apart from the rest, although the topic of a song may be similar to another artiste’s, I always feel like my approach lyrically is definitely different,” Mariana said.

Now signed to the Diamond Empire Production label, Mariana is looking forward to even more releases this year. Her first official project called Rewind, released in 2019 gave her a much-needed presence in the music space and now the artiste is ready to own that space.

The artiste is also looking forward to finalizing tracks for her upcoming EP With tracks including Dangerous and Down.