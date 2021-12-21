Mariah Carey‘s “All I Want for Christmas Is You” Return to No. 1 On Billboard

Mariah Carey‘s “All I Want for Christmas Is You” makes an unprecedented return to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart, rising from No. 2.

The carol logs its sixth total week atop the Hot 100 and becomes the first song in the chart’s history to have led in three distinct runs on the ranking.

The song was first released on Carey’s album Merry Christmas in 1994 and, as streaming has grown and holiday music has become more prominent on streaming services’ seasonal playlists, it hit the Hot 100’s top 10 for the first time in December 2017, before ascending to No. 1 in both December 2019 (for three weeks) and December 2020 (two).

Carey’s gift that keeps on giving (and leading) paces six holiday classics in the Hot 100’s top 10, with Brenda Lee’s “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree” rising to No. 2 and Wham!’s “Last Christmas” returning to the tier at No. 9.

The Hot 100 blends all-genre U.S. streaming (official audio and official video), radio airplay and sales data.

Billboard