Mardix Cn Holds Nothing Back in his Latest Release “Reality Check”

Recording artiste Mardix Cn holds nothing back in his latest release, a single titled “Reality Check.” Officially released on October 26, 2021, the track was produced by Nickamar Musiq.

“The song highlights current situations among individuals who seem to form a bond over a period of time. While each person gains success, there seems to be division, strife and hate developed against each other. It further points out that if you have this mindset, it’s best not to communicate with me or check on my well-being,” the artiste explained.

In the short time since its release, the track is already gaining steady traction and has been getting rave reviews, especially on the accompanying music video. Directed by Saii Media, the visuals were shot in Trelawny and Mandeville.

“The feedback for the track is much appreciated so far and the song is touching those who have recently discovered it. Overall, my music is always something new and fresh to the ears and diverse in sound and word play. People always gravitate to a new track whenever it drops,” the artiste stated. Adding to that, his desire is for the song’s message to get across to listeners around the world.

“In each verse, there are some key points addressing certain issues affecting today’s society and how we get along as individuals and social groups. My hope for this song is that it will spread to as many people as possible in the diaspora,” the artiste expressed.

In the game professionally for the past 7 years, Mardix Cn creates music that can be described as entertaining, mind-provoking, educational and informative all at once. He has showcased his talents through a growing catalogue of songs which includes “Sincerely”, “Young Millionaire”, “Bad To Di Bone” and “Money Mogul.”

“I’m just an artiste who is diverse in my personality, very interesting character to watch, so the fans will always be getting something different from the usual with lots of surprises going forward,” the artiste elaborated, also hinting towards new projects in the pipeline including a new EP to be announced soon.

“Reality Check” is available for purchase and streaming on major digital platforms online.