Marcus Scott Missing, from St James

Forty-nine-year-old Marcus Scott of Dumfries, St. James has been missing since Tuesday, April 05.

He is of brown complexion, medium build and about 170 centimetres (5 feet 7 inches) tall.

Reports from the Coral GardensPolice are that about 2:00 p.m., Scott was last seen in Flankers in the parish wearing a red shirt, blue jeans and a pair of black slippers. All efforts to contact him have proven futile.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Marcus Scottis being asked to contact the Coral Gardens Police Station at 876-953-2229, 119 police emergency number or the nearest police station.