Marcus Scott Missing, from St James

Forty-nine-year-old Marcus Scott of Dumfries, St. James has been missing since Tuesday, April 05.

He is of brown complexion, medium build and about 170 centimetres (5 feet 7 inches) tall.

Reports from the Coral GardensPolice are that about 2:00 p.m., Scott was last seen in Flankers in the parish wearing a red shirt, blue jeans and a pair of black slippers. All efforts to contact him have proven futile.

 Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Marcus Scottis being asked to contact the Coral Gardens  Police Station at 876-953-2229, 119 police emergency number or the nearest police station.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Lyrically Badd - We Up Now (Official Music Video)​

Nuh Frighten by Rhemii Ice (Audio Visual) 2022​

Smokey - Take The Pain (Official Video)

Rhemii Ice Recording Artiste

Chikie Grainz - Dreams Like Me (Official Video)

Di Energy by Minx (Audio Visual Dancehall 2022)

About Us

McKoysNews.com brings you Jamaican news from the ground up. Our network of seasoned and committed journalists relentlessly chases and reports the news from across Jamaica and the world. Learn More…

Facebook Twitter Youtube

Quick Links

McKoysNews.com

Copyright © 2021 McKoysNews | All Rights Reserved.

All material and other digital content on McKoysNews.com may not be reproduced, published, broadcasted, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from MckoysNews.com