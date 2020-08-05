Marcia Griffiths, Ken Boothe and Shaggy to be honoured at virtual Independence Day celebration

As Jamaica celebrates its 58th Independence Day celebration tomorrow with a Spectacular, Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport Olivia Grange has announced that Jamaican music stars, Shaggy, Marcia Griffiths and Ken Boothe will be honoured.

They will be presented with Jamaica Reggae Icon Awards.

“Covid has forced us to change many things, but it will not stop us celebrating our country and outstanding Jamaicans who’ve been such great role models and

inspirations, not only for us, but for the people of the world. It is a great joy to express, on behalf of the nation, our great love and appreciation to Shaggy, Marcia and Ken,” said Grange.

The Independence Spectacular will be held without an audience at the National Arena in keeping with the necessary restrictions on gatherings to reduce the

spread of the coronavirus.

“Only the awardees, performers, technical, organising and management teams will be allowed at the venue. However, we have made arrangements for Jamaicans at home and abroad to watch the event live on TVJ and PBCJ and on social media. And it will be a great show,” Grange said.

Last year, Rita Marley and Sizzla Kalonji were honoured.