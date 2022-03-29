March 31 Deadline To Renew Gaming Machine And Premises Licences

Owners and operators of gaming machines and prescribed premises have until March 31 to renew their gaming licences to remain compliant with the Betting Gaming and Lotteries Act.

Manager, Corporate Affairs and Communications, Betting, Gaming and Lotteries Commission (BGLC), Jeanette Lewis, told JIS News that persons who fail to submit their application for renewal by the deadline, will be operating illegally, as they would not have the required licences in place to continue doing business for the new financial year, which starts on April 1, 2022.

“Anyone found operating gaming machines and offering gambling services to the public, without a licence, is liable to have the gaming machines confiscated and to be prosecuted under the law,” said Ms. Lewis.

She noted that the Fit and Proper status could also be at risk for revocation, impacting the operator’s ability to continue conducting business.

Ms. Lewis said that being licensed allows an owner/operator of a gambling service to be comfortable, knowing that the services being provided to customers are “being done within all the parameters of the law”.

Application forms for gaming licence renewal are available on the BGLC website at www.bglc.gov.jm. The process to renew or apply for a gaming machine and premises licence requires applicants to pay a gambling levy to Tax Administration Jamaica (TAJ), and licence fees to BGLC via Bill Express, online or at any of its 300 locations islandwide

Under Section 44 of the Betting, Gaming and Lotteries Act, operators of locally manufactured machines are required to pay a levy of $5,000 to TAJ, and to the BGLC, $5,000 for licensing and disc fees for each machine.

Operators of prescribed premises are required to pay $2,500 for each location to the TAJ and $1,000 per premises to the BGLC.

Completed gaming machine and premises licence forms, whether for renewal or first-time application, should be submitted with copies of payment receipts to the BGLC via email at [email protected]; WhatsApp at 876-224-2452; or via the drop box provided at the BGLC Office at 78CEF Hagley Park Road, Kingston 10.

The BGLC is the statutory body that licenses, regulates and monitors the local gaming industry, facilitates its growth and development and protects the public from unfair, unscrupulous and illegal activities.