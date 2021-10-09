Man’s Head Severed and Roasted by Mentally Ill Man in St Ann’s Bay Car Park

An elderly man was beheaded by a man of unsound mind in the St Ann’s Bay Car Park early this morning (October 9).

He has been identified only as “Knutsy” and is believed to be in his mid 60’s.

According to Linton Bailey, Deputy Superintendent in Charge of Crime in St Ann, the police were summoned at 4 a.m., that someone was being beheaded in the car park.

When the lawmen arrived, they discovered a decapitated body in front of a shop in the park.

The officers then went to an old building where a mentally ill man known as “Souljie” lived.

According to the police, they found the mentally ill man with the deceased’s head and a breadfruit in a fire that he started.

Officers attempted to apprehend him, but he was fatally shot after launching a machete attack on a senior officer.