Man’s decomposed body found in May Pen

The Clarendon police are probing the discovery of the partially decomposed body of a man in an open common on Hazard Drive in May Pen in the parish on Friday.

The deceased has not yet been identified.

The body is of dark complexion, slim build, and about five feet eight inches tall, the police stated.

Reports are that about 11.40 am, residents stumbled on the body and called the police.

Upon their arrival, the police found the body clad in a yellow shirt, white merino and plaid underpants.

The scene was processed and the body was removed to the morgue.

A post-mortem examination is to be conducted to determine the cause of death.