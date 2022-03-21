Man’s Body Found on Banana Farm in Cambridge, St James

The Cambridge police have launched an investigation surrounding the death of a man, whose body was discovered on a banana farm in Seven Rivers community, on Saturday.

The deceased has been identified so far only as Lindell Forbes, otherwise called ‘ Sunny or Son-Son’ also of Seven Rivers.

Reports are that about 9:15 am, a female farmer went to her banana farm and discovered Forbes’ body lying on her farm and summoned the police.

On the arrival of the lawmen, the body was seen lying on its back at a section of the farm.

The scene was processed and the body removed to the morgue for post mortem examination.