Man’s Body Found in Manchester with Gunshot Wounds

The police in Manchester are investigating the death of a man, whose body was discovered on Saturday on the Victoria Town main road in the parish.

The deceased has been identified as 28-year-old Mark Grant, of Palmer’s Cross in Clarendon.

According to police report, Grant’s body was discovered around 3:45 p.m., clad in a white t-shirt and blue jeans pants. When the authorities arrived, they observed that the deceased had what appeared to be gunshot wounds.

In the first six months of this year, the Jamaica Constabulary Force recorded 19 murders in Manchester, compared to 12 in the same period last year.