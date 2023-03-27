‘Manny Boy’ Murdered in St James

One man was shot and killed at a bar in Mafoota community, St James, on Sunday, March 26.
The deceased has been identified as 30-year-old Rohan Barrett, otherwise called “Manny Boy” of Mafoota community.
Reports by the Anchovy police are that about 5:40pm, Barrett was among a group of persons at a shop in his community, when he was ambushed by two armed men, who shot him multiple times.
The police were summoned and upon arrival Barrett was discovered lying in a pool of blood with multiple gunshot wounds.
Barrett who recently returned from prison, was transported to hospital where he was pronounced dead.