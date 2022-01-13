Manning’s School and Garvey Maceo to Decide DaCosta Cup Title

Manning’s High School and Garvey Maceo punched their tickets to the DaCosta Cup final after beating high flying Dinthill Technical and Clarendon College in the semi-finals at the STETHS field on Wednesday.

This will be Manning’s High School’s first-ever appearance in the finals of the rural area schoolboy football competition.

The Linstead-based school could not repeat Saturday’s penalty shoot-out success after they were beaten 4-2 on penalties by The Manning’s School. The teams had earlier played to a 1-1 regulation-time scoreline.

Coach of the Manning’s team, Everton Tomlinson, says with the various tactical adjustments his team of which his team is capable, any opposition will have a headache trying to match them.

Meanwhile, the coach of Dinthill, Oniel Thomas, was left ruing his teams missed opportunities. Thomas paid tribute to the Manning’s team.

Coach Thomas says the focus is now on the Champions Cup final this Saturday against Clarendon College.

In the second semi-final, defending champions Clarendon College were clipped 3-2 by Garvey Maceo in an exciting match.

Schoolboy football action continues today with the ISSA Ben Francis Knockout Cup – a doubleheader at STETHS Sports Complex featuring Munro College versus Frome Tech and the host taking on Vere Tech.

At Drax Hall, Edwin Allen faces Cornwall College, and Manchester High battles Christiana High at Kirkvine.