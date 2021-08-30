Manhunt on for Three Prisoners Who Escape Port Royal Lock-up

A search is underway in the Kingston Eastern Division, after three inmates escaped from the Port Royal Lock-Up early this morning (Monday, August 30).

The men were discovered missing at 4:45 a.m. during a check of the lock-ups. According to preliminary investigations, they made a hole in the cell door and escaped.

Members of the public are urged to keep an eye out for people who fit the description of the escapees, particularly in the adjacent areas of Rockfort, Bull Bay, Harbour View, Bayhore Park, and Melbrook Heights.

Anyone with information that can help the police apprehend these men should call the Kingston Eastern Police Department at 876-928-4200, dial 119, or call Crime Stop at 31.

The Escapees are:

Twenty-nine-year-old Prince Levy, otherwise called ‘Tallman’, a call centre worker of Cedar Valley, Sligoville in St. Catherine, who is charged for Murder. He is of dark complexion, slim build and is about 188 centimetres (6 feet 2 inches) tall. He is known to frequent St. Mary and Kensington Court, Kingston 5. Prior to his escape, he was seen dressed in a blue t-shirt and blue shorts.

Twenty-five-year-old Junior Creary, otherwise called ‘Whopper’ a construction worker of Carnarvan Street, Kingston 13, who is charged for Wounding with Intent with the Use of a Firearm. He is of fair complexion, slim build and is about 178 centimetres (5 feet 10 inches) tall. He is known to frequent Cannon Street, Kingston and parts of St. Ann. Prior to his escape, he was seen dressed in a white merino and plaid shorts.