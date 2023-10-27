Manhunt Launched For Escapee

The Spanish Town Police have launched a manhunt for 25-year-old Nathan
Whitter, an inmate at the Tamarind Farm adult Correctional Centre, who escaped from custody on
Thursday, October 26.
Reports are that about 11:36 a.m., Whitter, who was charged with the Illegal Possession of
Firearm and Ammunition; was among a group of inmates working on the farm under
supervision. He was seen running towards the main road, and the officers on the ground gave
chase. Whitter was able to elude the correctional officers.
The Spanish Town police are appealing to anyone with information on the whereabouts of Nathan
Whitter to contact them at 984-2305, police 119 emergency, Crime Stop at 311, or the nearest
police station.
Meanwhile, the police are reminding members of the public that it is a criminal offense to
harbour fugitives.
