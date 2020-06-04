Mandela Highway to be Reduced to Single Lane

Starting Friday, June 5, 2020, the eastbound corridor of the Mandela Highway (Spanish Town to Kingston) in the vicinity of the overpass bridge, will be reduced to single lane. This arrangement will be in effect for three days, beginning at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, with the reopening scheduled for Sunday, June 7 at 6:00 p.m.

The National Works Agency (NWA) says the closure is to facilitate pavement repairs by the contractor, China Harbour Engineering Company (CHEC).

During the closure, motorists travelling towards Kingston may experience delays as a result of the works, and are being advised to use the service road, in the vicinity of Ferry Police Station, which is the alternative route.