Trending now
Things Just Took A Turn For The Worst For Wendy Williams
Old Harbour Tax Office To Close September 1-3
Old Harbour Tax Office To Close September 1-3
SRC Recommends Formulas For Product Development
SRC Recommends Formulas For Product Development
Role Of Municipal Corporations Underscored
Role Of Municipal Corporations Underscored

Manchester Woman Shot and Killed at Home

A woman was murdered at her home in Comfort, Manchester on Friday (September 17).

The deceased has been identified as Ana kay Richards, who is believed to be in her 30s.

According to police, sometime around 10:30 pm, Richards was at the home when the armed men broke in and opened fire, hitting her several times. The gunmen then fled the scene.

Two children were in the house, however, they were not hurt. The reportedly rushed next door to a relative to report the attack.

Investigations are ongoing.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

T Rizzy D Covenant Ft. Troxie Q - Treat her like a Queen (Official Music Video)

Related Posts

About Us

McKoysNews.com brings you Jamaican news from the ground up. Our network of seasoned and committed journalists relentlessly chases and reports the news from across Jamaica and the world. Learn More…

Facebook Twitter Youtube

Quick Links

McKoysNews.com

Copyright © 2021 McKoysNews | All Rights Reserved.

All material and other digital content on McKoysNews.com may not be reproduced, published, broadcasted, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from MckoysNews.com