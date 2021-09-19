Manchester Woman Shot and Killed at Home

A woman was murdered at her home in Comfort, Manchester on Friday (September 17).

The deceased has been identified as Ana kay Richards, who is believed to be in her 30s.

According to police, sometime around 10:30 pm, Richards was at the home when the armed men broke in and opened fire, hitting her several times. The gunmen then fled the scene.

Two children were in the house, however, they were not hurt. The reportedly rushed next door to a relative to report the attack.

Investigations are ongoing.