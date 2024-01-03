Manchester Woman missing

Twenty-two-year-old Maidean Williams of Bambay District, Manchester has
been missing since Sunday, December 31.
She is of dark complexion, slim build and about 162 centimetres (5 feet 4 inhes) tall.
Reports from the Central Police are that about 12:00 p.m., Williams was last seen at Tower Street
in Down Town, Kingston wearing a red dress with a pair of white slippers. She has not been seen
or heard from since.
Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Maidean Williams is being asked to contact the Central
Police at (876) 922-8860, the police 119 emergency number, or the nearest police station.

