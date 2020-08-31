MANCHESTER POLICE SEEK VICTIMS OF GOAT THIEVES

The Manchester Police are appealing to farmers who may have been
victims of goat thieves, especially in and around the New Green area of the parish, to make
contact with them immediately.
The appeal comes as two suspected goat thieves were nabbed and 26 goats recovered in
New Green in the parish about 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, August 29.
The men were nabbed when a Police team went to investigate a farmer’s report of his
animals being stolen. Following investigative leads, the team went to the New Acres
community in New Green in the parish, where the stolen goats were recovered, along with
others. A Honda motor car, believed to have been used to commit the crime, was seized.
The Police are asking persons who wish to come forward to identify their goats to contact
the Mandeville Police at 876-961-5538 or 876-962-2250.