MANCHESTER POLICE SEEK VICTIMS OF GOAT THIEVES

The Manchester Police are appealing to farmers who may have been

victims of goat thieves, especially in and around the New Green area of the parish, to make

contact with them immediately.

The appeal comes as two suspected goat thieves were nabbed and 26 goats recovered in

New Green in the parish about 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, August 29.

The men were nabbed when a Police team went to investigate a farmer’s report of his

animals being stolen. Following investigative leads, the team went to the New Acres

community in New Green in the parish, where the stolen goats were recovered, along with

others. A Honda motor car, believed to have been used to commit the crime, was seized.

The Police are asking persons who wish to come forward to identify their goats to contact

the Mandeville Police at 876-961-5538 or 876-962-2250.