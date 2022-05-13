Manchester Police Identify Two People in Mob Killing

Superintendent Lloyd Darby, the Manchester Police Commanding Officer, has announced that two people involved in the beating death of Chieftin Campbell, 62, have been identified and are being sought.

Darby disclosed yesterday at a Manchester Municipal Corporation meeting that footage of the incident from the national CCTV surveillance system, JamaicaEye, is being analyzed to determine the identities of others involved in the incident.

The commanding officer also urged witnesses to come forward.

Reports indicate that Campbell was walking along Manchester Road in Mandeville last Friday when he was accused of stealing money and attacked by a mob.

Campbell was taken to the hospital by police who were on foot patrol, however, he died while undergoing treatment.

Residents in the Victoria Town Community have been protesting since Campbell’s death, urging officials to step up their investigations so that justice can be served.

Superintendent Darby responded to those who condemned the police for handcuffing Campbell in the aftermath of the mob attack, by saying that the police had to do what was required to safeguard Campbell from further attacks, while also taking into account the accusations leveled against him.

 

Featured image: 62-year-old Chieftin Campbell

 

 

