Manchester Placed under Tighter COVID-19 Restrictions

Manchester is as of today under tighter restrictions to contain a spike in cases in that parish.

New measures were announced in a media briefing now taking place. As of today, Monday, January 25, curfew will begin at 7 p.m. and end at 5 a.m. every day, until February 8. Also, gatherings should not be greater than 10 people and public markets should open only between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m.

Minister of Health Dr Christopher Tufton said that in the last two weeks Manchester had accounted for 11 per cent of all confirmed cases and 125 positive cases were confirmed there between January 10 and 24. The cases have come from all over the parish, in some 30 communities.

Dr Tufton said people in Manchester were not following the measures to contain the virus outbreak.

Meantime, according to the latest data from the Ministry of Health and Wellness there were two more deaths from COVID-19 and 133 new positive cases Sunday. The number killed by the virus is now 338 and the total number of cases has reached 15,012.