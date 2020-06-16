Manchester man who breached curfew order fined $100,000

A Manchester man has been fined one hundred thousand dollars ($100,000) for breaching the curfew hours.

He is thirty-three-year-old Kemar Morgan, farmer of Pillar district in Manchester. Morgan was charged with Breaches of the Disaster Risk Management Act in his community and was fined J$100,000 following his appearance in the Manchester Parish Court on Wednesday, June 10.

Reports are that on Sunday, May 24, Morgan was observed in breach of the curfew order and was instructed to go home. He refused. He was interviewed and searched by the Police.

According to police, during the interview, Morgan gave inconsistent reasons for being on the road during the curfew hours. A knife was removed from his pocket. He was arrested and charged for Breaches of the Disaster Risk Management Act.

He was fined $2,000 for having an offensive weapon.