Manchester Man Murdered in Hanover

A Man who is said to be from the parish of Manchester, was shot and killed by armed men in Santoy district, Hanover, on Saturday, February 26.

He has been identified as 25-year-old Oraine Smikle.

Reports by the Green Island police are that about 8:45am, Smikle was at a premises in Santoy community when he was pounced upon by unknown assailants, and shot multiple times.

The police were summoned and he was rushed to hospital where he was pronounced dead.