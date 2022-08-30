Manchester Man Facing Multiple Charges

Lawmen attached to the Manchester Police Division have charged 18-year-old Dejaune Hamilton, otherwise called ‘Digi’ of New Hall District, Manchester with Kidnapping, Shooting with Intent, Illegal Possession of Firearm and Illegal Possession of Ammunition, following an incident on New Green Road, Mandeville, in the parish on Monday, July 25.

Reports from the Police are that about 5:30 p.m., the complainant was on her way home from work, when Hamilton along with Jermaine Robinson, otherwise called ‘Chubby’ – now deceased- drove into the back of the complainant’s vehicle and demanded her to exit.

One of the men then brandished a handgun and ordered the woman back inside the vehicle; she complied. The men were afterwards intercepted by the police, whom they engaged in a gun battle, during which Robinson was shot dead.

Dejuane Hamilton, turned himself in with his lawyer and was pointed out during an idenfication parade by the complainant. He was charged with the crime on Sunday August 28, 2022.

The woman was not hurt.

His court date is being finalised.