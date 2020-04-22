Manchester Man Facing Court for Murder Charge

A 29-year-old man will now be facing the court to answer to murder charges laid against him on Tuesday.

The man, Fabian Williams who is unemployed and is a resident at Elgin district, Knockpatrick, Manchester, was implicated in the shooting death of 26-year-old Shane Gordon, otherwise called “Popsie”, of Maxfield Ave, Kingston 13.

It is being reported that at about 7:00 pm Gordon was standing at the intersection of Kew Lane and Maxfield Avenue when he was approached by some men who were travelling in a Nissan Tiida motor vehicle.

The men open fire on Gordon, and he was hit several times.

He was taken to the hospital, where, he was pronounced dead.

Williams was arrested during a police operation and later charged following a question and answer session.

