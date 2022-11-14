Manchester Man Charged with Robbery with Aggravation

Thirty-two-year-old Ramond Robinson, a taxi operator of Wint Road, Mandeville in Manchester has been charged with Robbery with Aggravation following an incident in St. Andrew on Monday, October 31, 2022.
Reports from the Half Way Tree Police are that about 6:45 p.m., a woman boarded a taxi near Papine, St. Andrew. Three men, including the driver, were reportedly in the Toyota Probox motorcar. Whilst travelling along Old Hope Road, one of the men brandished a firearm, held up the woman and robbed her of an iPhone 11 cellular valued at JM $95,000 and JM $500. The woman escaped without injury.
She reported the incident to the police and Robinson was taken into custody later that same night. He was charged on Saturday, November 12 after being pointed out on an identification parade.
His court date is being finalised.