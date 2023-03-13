Manchester Man Charged with Murder

Twenty-six-year-old Marcus Mitchell, a construction worker of George Reid district in Manchester has been charged with Murder, Possession of Prohibited Weapon and
Unauthorized Possession of Ammunition following an incident on Passagefort Drive, Portmore, St. Catherine on Wednesday, November 17, 2021.
Mitchell was charged with the murder of 58-year-old June Stone, of Passagefort Drive, Portmore, St. Catherine.
Reports from the Portmore Police are that about 6:40 p.m., the deceased was at home when, Mitchell entered and opened gunfire hitting her to the head. The police were summoned and Stone was taken to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead.
Following an intensive investigation, Mitchell was arrested in January of this year. He was charged following a question and answer session in the presence of his attorney.
A court date for him is being finalised.