Manchester Man Charged for Stealing Goats in St Elizabeth

The St Elizabeth police have arrested and charged a Manchester man for allegedly stealing a number of goats in St Elizabeth, last Tuesday, February 1.

The accused who have been charged with Larceny of Cattle, has been identified as 50-year-old Oral Bailey, of Davyton District, also in Manchester.

Reports are that about 11:00am, a team of officers intercepted a Toyota Wish motor car being driven by Bailey, and carried out a search of the vehicle.

During the search, the lawmen discovered two goats inside the vehicle, and the accused man was unable to provide the police with satisfactory account as to how he came in possession of the animals.

Further investigations revealed that two goats fitting the description of the ones Bailey had in his possession, had been stolen from a farm in the parish.

Bailey was subsequently charged and is scheduled to appear before the Santa Cruz Parish Court on Monday,March 11.