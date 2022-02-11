Manchester Man Charged for Stealing Goats in St Elizabeth

ST. JAMES MAN CHARGED FOLLOWING KILLING OF MOTHER AND CHILD
ST. JAMES MAN CHARGED FOLLOWING KILLING OF MOTHER AND CHILD

The St Elizabeth police have arrested and charged a Manchester man for allegedly stealing a number of goats in St Elizabeth, last Tuesday, February 1.

The accused who have been charged with Larceny of Cattle, has been identified as 50-year-old Oral Bailey, of Davyton District, also in Manchester.

Reports are that about 11:00am, a team of officers intercepted a Toyota Wish motor car being driven by Bailey, and carried out a search of the vehicle.

During the search, the lawmen discovered two goats inside the vehicle, and the accused man was unable to provide the police with satisfactory account as to how he came in possession of the animals.

Further investigations revealed that two goats fitting the description of the ones Bailey had in his possession, had been stolen from a farm in the parish.

Bailey was subsequently charged and is scheduled to appear before the Santa Cruz Parish Court on Monday,March 11.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Chikie Grainz - Dreams Like Me (Official Video)

Di Energy by Minx (Audio Visual Dancehall 2022)

About Us

McKoysNews.com brings you Jamaican news from the ground up. Our network of seasoned and committed journalists relentlessly chases and reports the news from across Jamaica and the world. Learn More…

Facebook Twitter Youtube

Quick Links

McKoysNews.com

Copyright © 2021 McKoysNews | All Rights Reserved.

All material and other digital content on McKoysNews.com may not be reproduced, published, broadcasted, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from MckoysNews.com