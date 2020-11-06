Manchester Man Charged For Illegal Possession Of Firearm Among Other Charges

Jamaica News: One man was accosted on Monday, October 19 for Shooting with Intent and two counts of Illegal Possession of Firearm and Ammunition following an incident that occurred in his community the same day.

Charged is 27-year-old Kristoff Swaby of Hanbury district, Manchester.

Reports from the Mandeville Police are that about 7:00 p.m., Swaby and the complainant had a dispute after which he armed himself with a firearm and opened gunfire at the complainant-who is a licensed firearm holder. A shoot-out ensued and Swaby managed to flee the scene. A report was made to the Police and an investigation launched. Swaby was subsequently apprehended by lawmen during an operation in Kendal district in the parish on Monday, November 2. He is scheduled to appear before the court at a later date.